Despite reports that Prince Harry is keen to return to the UK and has reportedly been reaching out to old friends, I don’t believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be keen to leave Montecito any time soon.

Could Prince Harry be coming back to the UK? This is the question that many people are asking themselves as they head back to work and school this week, but I personally am not expecting the return of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the near future.

According to the Daily Mail, “Out of the blue, the phones of a select band of Prince Harry’s former confidants have recently been pinging with conciliatory messages. To their astonishment, the royal runaway had reached out to them through WhatsApp, four years after he left the UK for California.” The idea of Prince Harry’s return to the UK has even been dubbed ‘Bring Harry In From the Cold.’

I believe that one of the reasons behind the Prince Harry rumours of him returning to the UK is that only last month, his new chief of staff Josh Kettler quit. Last month, I reported how Josh Kettler had decided to leave his role as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s chief of staff just before the couple departed for Colombia.

Josh Kettler started his role with the couple before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Nigeria, and joined Prince Harry when he went to London to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. Before becoming a part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s team, he was the Chief of Staff and Head of Strategic Partnerships at Cognixion from November 2022 to October 2023.

Josh Kettler also worked as Chief of Staff to CEO at Better Place Forests and also worked for more than a decade at outdoor clothing company Patagonia.

Rumours also might be swirling that Prince Harry is keen to return to the UK because he flew back alone recently to attend the funeral of his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes. At the funeral, he reportedly did not speak to his brother, Prince William.

However, putting all these so-called ‘signs’ of a Prince Harry possible return aside, I do honestly believe that Prince Harry would not be keen on making the UK his home again.

When I watched ITV’s Tabloids on Trial, featuring an interview with Prince Harry, it was clear that the Duke of Sussex still had a lot of resentment towards the British press. In the interview with Rebecca Barry, in response to her asking if the legal battles attract more attention, Prince Harry said: “It got to a point where you’re damned if you do and you’re damned if you don’t, I don’t think there’s anybody in the world better suited and placed to be able to see this through than myself.

Prince Harry went on to say regarding the UK that “It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read and whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

Prince Harry was incredibly impassioned when he said these words and although things can change, this is one of the main reasons why I don’t see him coming back to the UK anytime soon.