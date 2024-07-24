Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rebecca Barry sat down with Prince Harry in his first major interview since the conclusion of his court case with Mirror Group Newspapers.

When Prince Harry returned to the UK in May to mark a decade of the Invictus Games, he did not see his brother Prince William nor his father, King Charles. On behalf of the Duke of Sussex, a spokesman said that Prince Harry was unable to see the King because of his ‘“full schedule”’ and that he “hopes to see him soon.”

However, Prince Harry and King Charles did see one another in February following a phone call between the pair where King Charles personally shared his cancer diagnosis. According to reports, the meeting between them only lasted between 30 to 45 minutes.

Royal expert Robert Hardman said at the Hay Festival that when Prince Harry flew back to see his father King Charles in February, that “ this was absolutely not the moment to have some sort of summit with Harry about all of Harry's grievances."

Prince Harry is interviewed in ITV's Tabloids on Trial: | Getty Images

ITV’s Tabloids on Trial will feature interviews with ITV News’s Rebecca Barry and Prince Harry, Hugh Grant, Charlotte Church and Paul Gascoigne. According to a synopsis on the programme, “Against a backdrop of news and impending civil trials, Rebecca speaks to the journalists and private investigators who stopped at nothing to get their headline and asks what should happen next.”

In February 2024, Prince Harry settled with Mirror Group Newspapers over phone hacking claims and was awarded £140,6000 over 15 of the 22 Mirror Group newspaper articles he complained about that were obtained by phone hacking and other illegal methods.

When does ITV’s Tabloids on Trial air on TV?

Tabloids On Trial airs on ITV1 & ITVX at 9pm on Thursday 25 July. Hugh Grant, Charlotte Church and Paul Gascoigne also feature in the ITV documentary. Hugh Grant also settled out-of-court.