Prince Harry trial: former royal settles with Mirror Group Newspapers over phone hacking claim
Prince Harry will receive a "substantial" payout from the Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) after the publisher settled the former royal's phone-hacking case.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, sued MGN over claims of phone hacking, using private investigators to source stories and gaining information by deception in a method known as "blagging". In December, it was ruled that Prince Harry's phone had been hacked "to a modest extent", adding that phone hacking became a "widespread and habitual" method of sourcing stories for journalists at MGN titles.
Harry was awarded £140,000 in damages by Mr Justice Fancourt. David Sherbourne, representing Harry, said that a "substantial additional sum by way of damages" will be paid to the Duke, as well as his legal costs.
MGN have also confirmed the payout. A spokesperson for the publisher said: “We are pleased to have reached this agreement, which gives our business further clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago and for which we have apologised.”
