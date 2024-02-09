Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Prince Harry will receive a "substantial" payout from the Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) after the publisher settled the former royal's phone-hacking case.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, sued MGN over claims of phone hacking, using private investigators to source stories and gaining information by deception in a method known as "blagging". In December, it was ruled that Prince Harry's phone had been hacked "to a modest extent", adding that phone hacking became a "widespread and habitual" method of sourcing stories for journalists at MGN titles.

Harry was awarded £140,000 in damages by Mr Justice Fancourt. David Sherbourne, representing Harry, said that a "substantial additional sum by way of damages" will be paid to the Duke, as well as his legal costs.