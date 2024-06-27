Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Duke of Sussex sat down with Nikki Scott, founder of Armed forces charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers in May to discuss children's bereavement.

In the video, Prince Harry and Nikki Scott talk about the moment she found out her husband Lee Scott had been killed whilst serving with the 2nd Tank Royal Regiment. She then emotionally goes through how difficult it was breaking the news to her five-year-old-son, Kai, whilst looking after their seven-month old baby daughter Brooke.

Nikki Scott said that “It was the worst. How do you tell a five-year-old this?

“I took him up and sat him on the bed and I said, ‘Kai, do you remember where daddy was?’ and he said, ‘Yeah, Afghan’, and I said, ‘Something really bad has happened and the baddies have hurt dad and he’s died’.”

After her husband Lee Scott died, Nikki Scott decided to set up the Armed forces charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers to not only help children get one-to-one bereavement support, but also to give families the opportunity to meet one another and bond, whilst providing respite breaks.

Prince Harry, who is a long term supporter of the charity and their global ambassador, spoke to Nikki Scott about what he said to the 50 children he joined at a session of fun activities hosted by Scotty’s and how to cope with grief. He told her “But that’s what I was saying to (the children, if you suppress this for too long, you can't suppress it forever, it’s not sustainable and it will eat away at you inside.”

Prince Harry says bereaved children cannot “suppress” their grief forever and discusses loss of Princess Diana | Getty Images for Invictus Games

Prince Harry, who is 39, was only 12 when he lost his mother, Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris. When it was the 20th anniversary of her death, he discussed in a newspaper interview about the trauma of her death and said that he had spent nearly 20 years ‘not thinking’ about it and then sought help after two years of ‘total chaos.’

The Duke of Sussex also told Nikki Scott during their chat that “You convince yourself that the person you’ve lost wants you, or you need to be sad for as long as possible to prove to them that they are missed. But then there’s this realisation of, no they must want me to be happy.”

Prince Harry also praised all that Nikki Scott had achieved and said “What you’ve done is incredible. It is truly inspirational. I’m really honoured and privileged to be part of Scotty’s now.