In case you need reminding, Halloween is fast approaching on October 31 and will take place during many childrens’ half-term this year.

I have always admired the parents who plan the Halloween costumes for their children months in advance and even craft them at home. Unfortunately, I do not fall into this category and over the years, have frantically tried find costumes that would arrive in days!

When it comes to the royals, it is easy to assume that the likes of Kate Middleton, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, would not be rushing to their local supermarket to pick up Halloween costumes for their children nor scouring for costumes at the last minute. However, according to reports, this may not be the case.

How do Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle celebrate Halloween? | Getty Images

According to the Daily Express, Catherine, Princess of Wales did make a dash to the supermarket for Halloween costumes back in 2019. The Daily Express reported that “Casually browsing the aisles at Sainsburys, Kate's low-key appearance with George and Charlotte left one fellow shopper saying that she "couldn't believe it" in an interview after the trip.

“The Princess of Wales - who was still known as the Duchess of Cambridge at the time - was seen in her local branch of Sainsbury's on the Hardwick Industrial Estate, Norfolk.

“She was heard chatting to her children about their ideas for their costumes, before being seen using the self-service checkouts alongside a bodyguard.”

When it comes to Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, the couple reportedly went trick-or-treating with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in their neighbourhood of Montecito last year. In Style reported last year that a clip surfaced on X that saw “Archie appeared to be dressed up as a skeleton, while his younger sister Lilibet, 2, wore a pink costume. While both parents opted to skip the costumes — Meghan and Harry wore similar variations of dark T-shirts paired with blue jeans, sneakers, and baseball caps — Harry did decide to dress up his outfit (at least for a bit) by holding onto Lilibet’s pumpkin-shaped basket while she took a break from trick or treating and got wrapped up in Meghan’s arms.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meghan Markle has spoken in the past about one Halloween that did not go at all well for the family. She spoke to Ellen DeGeneres back in 2021 and revealed that the “kids were just not into it at all.”

Meghan Markle also previously revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that she snuck out for a Halloween party with Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie and her then boyfriend (now husband) Jack Brooksbank before their relationship became public. She said: “The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple.” She also revealed that "We were able to just sort of have one final, fun night out.”