Bill Byrge: Beloved 'Ernest' star died aged 86 as heartbroken family pay tribute to actor
Byrge was best known for his role as Bobby in the ‘Ernest’ series of films in the late 80s and 90s, which included ‘Ernest Saves Christmas’, ‘Ernest Goes To Jail’ and ‘Ernest Goes to School’. His cousin Sharon Chapman confirmed the actor’s passing to TMZ. His cause of death has not been confirmed.
She said: “My cousin, Bill Byrge, passed away in the Nashville area today ay 12pm. He was a beautiful soul who made people laugh without even trying.
“He was the ‘Bobby’ character in several Ernest movies with Jim Varney. I always teased him of being a ‘star’ in our family. He deserved it as raised poor, but his momma taught him love, respect, and faith which he showed to everyone.
“Heaven gained a sweet soul today. Love you, Billy. See you soon!”
Byrge only had a handful of film credits to his name was became a cult figure with his Ernest roles. The actor was discovered walking down a sidewalk before being cast in his first film ‘Dr Otto and the Riddle of the Gloom Beam’ in 1985.
