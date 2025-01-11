Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Beloved film actor Bill Byrge has died at the age of 86.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Byrge was best known for his role as Bobby in the ‘Ernest’ series of films in the late 80s and 90s, which included ‘Ernest Saves Christmas’, ‘Ernest Goes To Jail’ and ‘Ernest Goes to School’. His cousin Sharon Chapman confirmed the actor’s passing to TMZ. His cause of death has not been confirmed.

She said: “My cousin, Bill Byrge, passed away in the Nashville area today ay 12pm. He was a beautiful soul who made people laugh without even trying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Ernest' star Bill Byrge has died aged 86. | Facebook

“He was the ‘Bobby’ character in several Ernest movies with Jim Varney. I always teased him of being a ‘star’ in our family. He deserved it as raised poor, but his momma taught him love, respect, and faith which he showed to everyone.

“Heaven gained a sweet soul today. Love you, Billy. See you soon!”

Byrge only had a handful of film credits to his name was became a cult figure with his Ernest roles. The actor was discovered walking down a sidewalk before being cast in his first film ‘Dr Otto and the Riddle of the Gloom Beam’ in 1985.