Australian comedian Jim Short died earlier this week aged 58 from ‘stomach illness’ | Getty Images

Tributes flood in for beloved comedy star Jim Short following his death earlier this week.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Australian comedy star Jim Short has reportedly died at the age of 58.

The news was confirmed by his former colleague Margaret Cho, in a heartbreaking statement on Facebook. She wrote: “There’s not a lot of photos of us but you were probably the most important person in my life for a long time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We never got to resolve the thing, but I know you know I love you. This is us from one of the many shows we saw. Goodbye for now Jim. #RIP”

The Aussie comedian was reportedly still performing right up until he died in January from a reported ‘stomach illness’. Jim Short was born in Australia in 1967 but moved to America in the late 70s where he carved out his successful career as a stand-up comedian.

Jim Short performed on shows such as David Letterman, Conan O'Brien and Craig Ferguson. He was also awarded the San Francisco International Stand Up Competition in 2004.

Tributes have been pouring in from fans and celebrity friends. Taking to social media Night School star Al Madrigal wrote: “RIP Jim. When I started stand up in San Francisco in the late 90s he was the undisputed champion of the local comedy scene.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bobcat Goldthwait commented: “I had many great nights hanging out with Jim. Really made me laugh,” Taylor Williamson added: “I always loved seeing him.”

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now