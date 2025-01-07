Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Vivienne, winner of the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, was reportedly found dead by their father and stepmother, just days before they were set to move into a new £400,000 home and go on a holiday.

The 32-year-old drag performer, whose real name was James Lee Williams, passed away over the weekend at their home in Chorlton-by-Backford, near Chester.

Police were called to the property at 12.22pm on Sunday following reports of a sudden death. A spokesperson for the force stated: "Police attended, investigated the circumstances of the death of the 32-year-old man, and concluded there were no suspicious circumstances. A file will be prepared for the coroner."

The Vivienne’s devastated family revealed they believe James had passed away a day or two before being found. A source told a national daily: “Their devastated dad raised the alarm and believed they had passed away a day or two before being found. James was due to move to a £400,000 house next week and had a holiday lined up. They were planning a tour and really had everything to live for.”

The news of The Vivienne’s passing was confirmed by their publicist and close friend, Simon Jones, who issued a statement: "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams - The Vivienne, has passed this weekend. James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted, and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother, and uncle."

The Vivienne found dead by dad and stepmum days before planned move and holiday | Getty Images

He added: "They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career. We will not be releasing any further details. We please ask that James's family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve."

Simon also paid a personal tribute, saying:"These are words I never ever wanted to write. Viv was a close friend, a client, and someone I loved very much. Their talent was immense and the light they brought to every room was astonishing. No one has ever made me laugh in my life as much as Viv did."

He continued: "It’s tragic that their career was only just beginning. In musical theatre, Viv had found a space and career they loved, excelled, and thrived in. I am heartbroken and devastated at this news. RIP my wonderful friend. You left us way too soon."

Their ex-husband David Ludford, also paid tribute on Instagram by posting photos from their wedding and throughout their six-year relationship. In an emotional post, he wrote: “My heart literally sank when I got the call!! 🪽💔😔 My heart is shattered!!! 😭😭 Never in a million years did I think I’d ever be writing anything like this about @thevivienne_.”

The Vivienne’s death comes just a week after their final public appearance in Blackpool, where they performed in the West End musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang as The Childcatcher. Days before their passing, they had taken to social media to encourage fans to support a charity cause.