Dancing On Ice and RuPaul's Drag Race legend, The Vivienne, has died aged just 32.

The star born James Lee Williams became a household name thanks to their charm and humour. The devastating news comes just a week after The Vivienne appeared on stage in the theatre production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

The Vivienne had also been active on social media in the days leading up to her sad death. Just days before her death, The Vivienne had the likes of Jane McDonald, Bradley Walsh, Joel Dommett, Oti Mabuse and Jonathan Ross in fits of laughter as she shared her Christmas experience.

A spokesperson for the RuPaul's Drag Race UK star took to social media on Sunday night (5 January) to confirm news. In a statement, they said: "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams - The Vivienne, has passed this weekend.

Dancing On Ice and RuPaul's Drag Race legend, The Vivienne, has died aged just 32. (Photo: Getty Images for VH1/Paramount +) | Getty Images for VH1/Paramount +

"James was an incredibly loved, warm- hearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career. We will not be releasing any further details. We please ask that James's family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve."

Tributes have since poured in for the late telly star from the likes of Ariana Grande, Michelle Visage, Ashley Roberts and Lisa Riley. Ariana Grande expressed her heartbreak by sharing a tribute on her Instagram Stories and commenting with broken heart emojis on one of the posts dedicated to James. Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts added: "Omg! I can't believe this. This is heartbreaking news," alongside a broken heart emoji.

The Vivienne's cause of death has not been confirmed. Just three days before their passing, The Vivienne took to social media to ask for fans help as they vowed to "give back." In a post shared on Instagram, they said: "Join me in giving back this year, everything I do charitable wise is usually for @sahirhouse house, Liverpools oldest LGBT+ charity!!! The work they do is incredible, thank you. £1 a month you won’t miss it."

The star who found fame on Ru Paul's Drag Race amassed a staggering following thanks to their quick wit and humour over the years. They first appeared on screens back in 2015 on the American series before later appearing on the UK edition just four years later.

The star also gained a new fanbase after competing on ITV's Dancing On Ice in March 2023, during which, they finished in third place. In June 2023, they were presented with Scene of the Year at the 2023 British Soap Awards.