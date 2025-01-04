Ed Pettifer died during the New Orleans attack | Met Police

A British man was among 14 people who died after being attacked while they celebrated New Year’s Eve together.

Metropolitan Police say they are supporting the family of Edward Pettifer, 31, of Chelsea, who was killed in the attack in Bourbon Street.

Authorities have confirmed at least 14 people died and at least 35 others were injured when the suspect, identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, allegedly ploughed a pick-up truck through crowds of New Year’s revellers.

The 42-year-old Texan allegedly got out of out of the vehicle and fired a gun before being shot by police.

Mr Pettifer’s family said in a statement: “The entire family are devastated at the tragic news of Ed‘s death in New Orleans. He was a wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew and a friend to so many.

“We will all miss him terribly. Our thoughts are with the other families who have lost their family members due to this terrible attack.

“We request that we can grieve the loss of Ed as a family in private. Thank you.”

The New Orleans coroner gave Mr Pettifer’s preliminary cause of death as “blunt force injuries”.

Met Police said family liaison officers are supporting Mr Pettifer’s family and helping them through the process of returning his body to the UK.

The Foreign Office also said it was supporting the victim’s family and was in contact with US authorities.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said at a press conference the victims and their families “matter” to the entire city.

“Our hearts and prayers continue to go out to the victim’s families,” she said.

The attack took place in the city’s popular French Quarter at around 3.15am local time on New Year’s Day.

The New Orleans coroner said one of those killed remains unidentified with the others coming from the US, the youngest aged 18 and the oldest 63.

It is believed the suspect acted alone.

The FBI confirmed an Islamic State flag was found inside the vehicle and explosive devices were found nearby

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden said the attacker posted a video which indicated he was inspired by the so-called Islamic State group.

Condemnation of the terrorist incident came from countries including Britain, France, Germany and Mexico, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer saying on Wednesday: “The shockingly violent attack in New Orleans is horrific. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, the emergency responders and the people of the United States at this tragic time.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said consular officials in the US would be on hand to help any British nationals affected.