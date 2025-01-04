Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Travel disruption is set to be on the cards this weekend as the Met Office has issued alerts for snow and ice across parts of the UK.

Severe winter weather is expected to impact travel conditions across the country over the first weekend of January. Major flight disruptions are possible as the winter weather system moves across the UK. Passengers are advised to stay updated on their travel arrangements.

Travellers are being urged to check their journey details before setting out and to allow extra time for their travels during this period of adverse weather. Jet2.com has issued a travel warning to its customers ahead of the potential delays at UK airports.

It said: "Our operations team continue to monitor the UK forecast to ensure we have the most up-to-date information for all Jet2.com departing and arriving customers on January 4 and January 5, 2025. We plan to operate our flights as close to schedule as possible, however, there may be some disruption should the weather deteriorate.

Travel disruption is set to be on the cards this weekend as the Met Office has issued alerts for snow and ice across parts of the UK. (Photo: PA) | PA

"We advise all customers to check in as scheduled (our check-in desks close 40 minutes prior to your scheduled departure time) and our friendly Red Teams in the terminal will keep you up to date." The airline insists that customer's information is up-to-date on Jet2.com so the airline can contact them, should their flight be impacted.

Ryanair said in a statement: "[There are] potential disruptions to and from the UK today due to snow and ice. Affected passengers will be notified and any passengers travelling to and from the UK on Saturday, January 4 should check their Ryanair app for the latest updates on their flight. We regret any inconvenience caused to passengers by these weather conditions, which are outside of Ryanair's control and affect all airlines operating to and from the UK on Saturday, January 4."

A Wizz Air spokesperson said: “The safety and security of our passengers and crew are our number one priority. Wizz Air is currently monitoring the situation closely and will ensure any possible flight schedule changes are communicated to our passengers, if necessary.”

Temperatures are forecast to hit as low as -10C in parts of Scotland by the Met Office, with Amber alerts issued for parts of Wales and England for the weekend. Met Office Chief Forecaster Jason Kelly, said: "This weekend will bring a range of weather hazards to the UK, notable snow accumulations, freezing rain, ice and heavy rain as well as some gusty conditions.

"We have issued a number of severe weather warnings, including Amber warnings for snow and ice in parts of England and Wales. Some significant accumulations of snow are possible across parts of Wales, the Midlands and northern England in particular, where five cm or more could accumulate fairly widely, with as much as 20-30 cm over high ground of mid and north Wales and potentially 30-40 cm over parts of the Pennines. This, accompanied by strengthening winds, may lead to drifting of lying snow."