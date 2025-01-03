Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As temperatures plummet, a vet has issued urgent warnings about when is too cold to walk your dog and signs your dog is too cold.

Vets are urging dog owners to reconsider their winter walking routines as the UK faces dropping temperatures this January, with the Met Office issuing yellow weather warnings across the country. With freezing conditions and the possibility of snowfall, knowing when it's too cold to walk your dog has become a critical safety issue for the nation's pet owners.

Pet sitting platform, TrustedHousesitters, in collaboration with veterinary surgeon Dr Rebecca MacMillan, has released essential guidelines for winter dog walking safety. She said: “Most of us take sensible actions over the winter to look after ourselves, but we also need to think about how to keep our pets safe. The chilly weather can be enjoyed safely with our furry companions as long as you take a few simple precautions.”

When it’s too cold to walk your dog by breed

Research shows medium to large dogs can typically handle 30-minute walks in temperatures above -6°C (20°F). However, smaller breeds should be limited to 15-20 minutes when temperatures fall below 0°C (32°F). Breeds like Dachshunds, Pugs, and Yorkshire Terriers need extra protection, such as sweaters, waterproof jackets, and booties to keep their paws warm, while thick-coated breeds such as German Shepherds and Huskies can handle colder conditions.

Warning signs a dog is too cold

Act immediately if you spot these early warning signs of cold stress:

Shaking or shivering – don't assume this is normal winter behaviour

Walking stiffly or lifting paws off the ground – this could indicate painful ice or salt between paw pads

Hunched posture with tucked tail – a sign your dog is trying to preserve body heat

Whining or barking unnecessarily – your dog may be trying to communicate discomfort

Safe times to walk your dog in cold weather

Plan walks during the warmest part of the day, typically between 11am and 2pm. Break up exercise into shorter, more frequent walks rather than one long exposure to cold conditions. This allows both you and your dog to warm up between outings while maintaining necessary daily exercise.

Dogs at risk from the cold

Take extra precautions for at-risk dogs:

Senior dogs and puppies: Limit outdoor time to quick toilet breaks in severe weather

Dogs with health conditions: Arthritis can worsen in cold weather, so consider indoor exercise alternatives

Small breeds & short-haired dogs: Invest in a well-fitted winter coat for additional warmth

Winter dog walking toolkit

Preparing for winter walks means thinking beyond just wrapping up warm. Create a dedicated space by your door with winter walking essentials: a high-visibility lead for darker days, paw balm to protect against salt and grit, and a towel for drying wet fur immediately after walks. For days when outdoor exercise isn't possible, keep a selection of engaging indoor toys handy – these provide vital stimulation when winter walks need to be cut short. Most importantly, ensure your dog has a cosy spot to warm up post-walk, away from any drafts.

Angela Laws, head of community at TrustedHousesitters, said: "Our global community of pet sitters regularly shares concerns about winter walking safety, especially for dogs they're caring for in different climates. We've seen firsthand how different breeds react to cold weather – what's comfortable for a Scottish Highland Collie might be dangerous for a Mediterranean Whippet. These vet-approved guidelines help pet owners make informed decisions about winter exercise. It's about finding that balance between keeping our furry friends active and ensuring their safety during the colder months."

For more expert advice on pet care throughout winter, visit the TrustedHousesitters website.