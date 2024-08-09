Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Teen claimed his dog, Pepsi, was burned after he fell and knocked over a hot drink, but experts said the puppy's horrendous injuries were the result of abuse.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A teenage thug in court accused of abusing his dog - which suffered burns, fractured rubs and mis-shapen legs - claimed the pooch had fallen 'down the stairs'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dontea West told police his dog, Pepsi, was burned after he fell and knocked over a hot drink, but experts said the five-month-old pup's horrendous injuries were the result of abuse.

West, 19, was convicted of five offences under the Animal Welfare Act - admitting one and later found guilty of four more - after a trial at Birmingham Crown Court. He was handed a three-month prison sentence on Monday, August 5, as well as being banned from keeping animals for 10 years.

The court heard how a neighbour raised the alarm in March 2023, and when RSPCA officers attended West's address, the teenager spun a web of lies. The investigators found Pepsi had suffered fractured ribs and a fracture to the left side of his neck, while his back legs were completely lame. Vets also found his front left leg was misshapen and abnormally bendy while a chunk of his fur on the side of his body had been burnt off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RSPCA inspector Vicki Taylor, who attended the address, said: "Pepsi was clearly lame on the back end and was extremely wobbly, his back left leg was not weight bearing. West informed me that he had fallen on the dog when carrying Pepsi down the stairs and injured the dog.

Five-month-old puppy Pepsi suffered horrific injuries | RSPCA / SWNS

"The front left leg of the dog Pepsi also looked misshapen and abnormally bendy. There was fur loss on the side of the dog which West stated was a burn as he had had a hot drink which the dog, Pepsi had knocked over and burned himself."

The court heard how the puppy had all the tell-tale signs of animal abuse and was unable to walk properly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An expert vet witness who investigated the case said in a statement, which was presented to the court: "While in the care of West, Pepsi sustained a number of skeletal fractures on various locations of his body.

"He also sustained a scald injury to the right side of the chest which was not consistent with an accidental spillage of a hot drink.

"Rib fractures are a common abuse finding in cats and dogs. In animal abuse cases, rib fractures may occur due to focal application of force, which includes the animal being struck, kicked, stomped or thrown against a blunt object. The finding of bilateral rib fractures is a strong suspicious indicator of abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In my opinion the evidence in this case indicates that a number of diagnostic indicators are satisfied and Pepsi has been caused to suffer as a consequence of physical abuse. Suffering will have been experienced by this animal via mechanisms of fear, distress and pain on a number of occasions."

After West was jailed, Inspector Taylor said: "West stated that Pepsi received these injuries accidentally, but following a trial the courts decided otherwise. It is heartbreaking that Pepsi was treated in this way."

West was also handed a further two-month prison sentence for possessing a bladed article and a one-month prison sentence for assault, which will run consecutively.