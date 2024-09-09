A prim and proper husky has been dubbed 'the most British dog ever' - as he refuses to eat biscuits without them being dunked in a cup of tea first.

Olivia Jackson had been enjoying a cuppa not long after adopting Rufus last year when the eight-year-old pooch gave her a 'look' that prompted her to dunk a malted milk biscuit and let him eat it. The 22-year-old says that since then he'll only eat biscuits after they've been dipped in a mug of Yorkshire Tea.

Footage shows Rufus refusing to eat the malted milk snacks his owner offers him, and only crunching down on the treats after they're dunked. Student Olivia claims he's 'the most British dog ever' and posted his bizarre trait on TikTok where it has been viewed three million times. Users labelled the canine 'the most British husky' and a 'distinguished gentledog'.

Olivia, from Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, said: "He's the most British dog ever. He is picky and if it's not dipped in a cup of tea he won't have it. He's got good taste.

"Yorkshire tea is usually what he goes for and malted milk and custard creams are his favourite biscuits. We have cups of tea together, so if I make one, he has one. It's a normal thing for us.

Olivia Jackson's adopted Husky, Rufus, will only take a biscuit once it has been dunked in tea | Kennedy News and Media

"I enjoy making him cups of tea because I can't make myself one and not him. He won't take anything unless it's properly given to him either, so he sits and waits very patiently.

"He is so gentle when he takes it from you but he was brought up around a lot of children so I think he's learned from that. When I was having a cup of tea and some biscuits he wandered over and was giving me a death stare.

"I'm a big tea drinker and I dunk biscuits in my tea so when I dunked it and offered it to him and he ate it. I thought, 'he's definitely related to me'. If I'm eating food and I don't share it he gives me a judgemental look."

Olivia, who adopted Rufus from a shelter in April 2023, admits it has become 'normal' to enjoy a cup of tea and biscuits alongside her pet between two and three times a week. Some TikTok users were 'shocked' the 22-year-old's pet licked the biscuit before it was dipped into a mug of tea but Olivia claimed she prepares Rufus his own brew for hygiene reasons.

Olivia said: "I think people were shocked but it was his own cup of tea and biscuits. A lot of British people were horrified about how milky the tea was but it was for the dogs sake. I took that one on the chin. I drink lactose-free milk. He just has what I have."

Kennedy News and Media

Many users commented on the post, captioned 'can't eat a biscuit without it being dipped in a cup of tea', to praise the prim and proper pooch's biscuit-eating habits. One user said: "The most British husky. He was so polite eating his biscuit."

Another user said: "What a distinguished gentledog." A third user said: "British by heart." A fourth user said: "Ahh, yes, the British husky."

However, one added: "What about the dog licking the biscuit and them putting said biscuit into their tea?" Another user asked: "Did you drink the tea after you did this?"