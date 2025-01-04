Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan rushed to doctors over painful health struggle
The 34-year-old took to Instagram to share the update with her fans, posting a snap showing her wearing pink bottoms in the waiting room. Helen said: "Had to go to the doctors in my PJs.
"I have such a bad water infection. So painful x."
Helen was soon back home and she later revealed she was relaxing while setting her goals for 2025. It comes after the star opened up to fans about struggling with family fallouts and financial problems ahead of her psychosis diagnosis last year.
Addressing her split from ex-fiance Scott Sinclair, who she shares three children with, Helen said: "My love life was a s*** show that year…. I didn’t look after my mental health. I felt so s*** and sad. I felt like my whole life was f***ed up now.
"Thirteen years is a long time to be with someone. My whole 20s. I had a lot of family fall outs too and I also lost basically all my money. Me and Scott weren’t married we were engaged. My mental health was so bad I thought maybe my kids would be better off without me and maybe they would be better off with their dad as he’s more level headed than me."
Helen has since found love with former professional footballer Robbie Talbot and shared how spending the festive period with him and the children made all the difference this year. She said: "Christmas this year with my babies at my mum and dad's meant so much to me.
"New Year’s Eve - I met Robbie in 2024 who is the loveliest funniest guy and we had such a fun night." Helen added: "I prioritised my mental health, made up with a lot of people that I loved and came to a bit of peace.”
