Helen Flanagan is currently starring in E4 Celebs Go Dating despite having a boyfriend.

Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan has opened up about her relationship with Robbie Talbot and why she went on a dating show despite having a boyfriend. The actress, 34, broke the cardinal rule on E4 reality show Celebs Go Dating as she already had a boyfriend.

Helen Flanagan admitted to being in a relationship with former footballer Robbie Talbot in an explosive episode where she revealed she was “in love” with her new man. Fans called for the actress to quit the show but she recently opened up about why she continued with the series.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on her ITV daytime show on Monday (September 16) Helen said: “I signed up for the show at the beginning of the year, and we [she and Robbie] were dating. It just progressed. I wear my heart on my sleeve and I just wanted to come clean."

She added: “I wanted to be true to myself. I am a big fan of the show, I love the show, and I wanted to get the most from the show. I wanted to be honest.”

The former Coronation Street actress is best known for her role as Rosie Webster in the ITV soap. She was in a previous relationship with Bristol footballer Scott Sinclair whom she shares three young children with.

