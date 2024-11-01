Helen Flanagan has opened up about her breakup with footballer Scott Sinclair, saying he “didn’t understand” mental health.

While Flanagan had previously mentioned that they ended their relationship because they didn’t “like” each other anymore, despite still caring for one another, she recently opened up further, citing deeper issues around understanding and supporting her with mental health struggles.

In a conversation on the Life of Bryony podcast, the Coronation Street star explained Sinclair struggled to come to grips with her OCD and mental health, which created an emotional divide. She added that although she still “adores” the former Manchester City and Celtic player, their relationship couldn’t continue under those circumstances.

She said: “I was with him for a really long time, but I think one of the problems with me and Scott is he didn't understand. He didn't try to understand really, but he's not a bad guy. He had a lot of his own stuff going on.

“But I felt like he wasn't there for me a lot with those kind of things. I think that was one of the reasons we broke down.”

In one instance, her OCD led her to mistakenly believe her newborn baby Charlie had been swapped at the hospital. She said: “He was born with like a lot of like dark hair and next to me in the ward there was this Asian couple, but I thought for some reason that the midwife must have swapped my baby.”

Since the breakup, Flanagan has faced challenges, including a breakdown over Christmas after a trip to New York, which escalated into a psychotic episode. However, she now feels more positive about the future. Recently, she moved her new partner, Robbie Talbot, 44, into her home, describing him as “really lovely” and sharing that she is “really happy” in her new relationship.

Flanagan recently appeared on Channel 4’s Celebs Go Dating, where she dated several men before hinting that she had already met someone special. Talbot later made an appearance on the show. Meanwhile, Sinclair, now playing for Bristol Rovers, has also moved on with model Louise Tarver.