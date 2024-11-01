A Chelsea midfielder has separated from his teenage sweetheart after having two children together - so that he can live “independently”.

Since the pair were 18 years old, footballer Enzo Fernandez and influencer Valentina Cervantes have been together, having their first child when they were 19. But yesterday (October 31) the couple announced they had split.

According to reports, the Argentinian player “wants to live his life independently” after Cervantes and their children, Olivia and Benjamin, followed him first to Portugal - where he played for Benfica - and to Chelsea last January after Fernandez’s £107m move. Cervantes confirmed with a post on Instagram that the midfielder still plans to see his children.

Taking to social media, she said: “With Enzo today we say distance from each other. But we will always be family and support each other through everything. Because there are two kids in the middle that need a lot of our love for them.

“I know the person and excellent father Enzo is, and the heart he has. And that's enough for me. They don't want to create wars where there aren't any.”

Argentinian journalist Julieta Argenta had previously reported that the pair had parted ways. She said: “Enzo has had a very fast-paced life, although this doesn’t justify anything. They are both 23 years old and have two children. He became a father at 19.

“He wants to live his life independently, not in terms of family, but to experience that phase he missed. At 23 years old, they met at 18; they are very young, and she understands what he is asking for and denies that he is seeing another girl.”

Fernandez was Chelsea’s captain in the Carabao Cup earlier this week, where the Blues were defeated 2-0 by Newcastle at St James’ Park. Chelsea currently sit fifth in the Premier League table.