Enzo Fernandez: Chelsea star handed six-month driving ban

Enzo Fernandez has been given a UK driving ban for six months.

Chelsea midfielder and 2022 World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez has been hit with a six month driving ban for committing a pair of driving offences that took place in West Wales in late 2023.

The first occurred on November 2023. He failed to identify the driver of a Porsche that ran a red light in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire - the second offence took place just a month later, when the same car was caught speeding. Again, Fernandez did not identify the driver of the vehicle.

The vehicle was registered under Fernandez’s name - when police operatives asked who the driver was, he failed to provide them with the requested information.

In addition to his driving ban, Fernandez must also pay a total of £3,020 in fines and costs by October 9. He did not appear in court, as he was on international duty with Argentina.

Prior to these two incidents, Fernandez already had six points on his driving license for previous speeding offences. Now, the 23 year old has 12 points on his license.

Wyn Evans, the chair of the magistrates, said [via Sky Sports]: “We are dealing with two matters of failing to give the driver's identity which has been proved in Enzo Fernandez's absence.”

Fernandez joined Chelsea in the 2023 January transfer window for a fee of £106.8 million from Benfica on an deal that will last until the summer of 2031. Since then, he has made 49 Premier League appearances for the Blues, scoring three goals along the way.

He has enjoyed much more success on the international stage than he has at club level - he was part of the Argentina squad that won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the Copa America in 2024. He has already amassed 30 caps for his country, scoring four goals in international games.