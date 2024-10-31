Joe Exotic, who grew to fame on the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has found love behind bars as he announced his engagement.

The 61-year-old is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence after being found guilty of a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin. The story of the crime was told in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, which was released in 2020.

Exotic posted an image of himself with 33-year-old Jorge Marquez, introducing his followers to his new fiancé who is also currently behind bars. It comes after his engagement to ex-fiancé Seth Posey ended one year ago.

In the caption, Exotic said: “Meet Jorge Marquez he is 33. He is so amazing and is from Mexico.

“Now, the quest of getting married in prison and getting him asylum or we be leaving America when we both get out. Either way, I wish I would have met him long ago.”

In a phone call from prison confirming his engagement to Entertainment Tonight, he said: "We filed our official papers for the marriage license from the prison yesterday, so we're just waiting for an approval. He has picked out December 12 as the date we're hoping to get this approved by."

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado, is hoping that it will be third time lucky, after his previous marriages to Dillon Passage and Travis Maldonado. Exotic said: "We love each other very much, spend every minute of the day together. I've been through some s*** in my days.

"I buried two husbands, the third one ran off with 2.6 million bucks from Netflix and left my a** here, but Jorge is a very amazing young man."