The ex-husband of Drag Race star The Vivienne has shared a touching tribute on Instagram, expressing his heartbreak over the sudden loss of the performer.

David Ludford, the ex-husband of the TV star real name James Lee Williams, paid tribute on Instagram by posting photos from their wedding and throughout their six-year relationship. The performer, who won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and came third on the 2023 edition of Dancing On Ice, died aged 32 over the weekend.

In an emotional post, he wrote: “My heart literally sank when I got the call!! 🪽💔😔 My heart is shattered!!! 😭😭 Never in a million years did I think I’d ever be writing anything like this about @thevivienne_.”

Ludford, a wig hairstylist, recounted their first meeting in August 2017 in Gran Canaria, describing how they immediately connected. The couple divorced just over a year ago.

“This man changed my life so much from the day we first met… We literally clicked straight away and we knew we was going to be together for a long time!! He made me feel love and shown me what it was really like to love someone.”

He added: “We literally went through and did so much together it was like a whirlwind and I wouldn’t have changed the time we spent together for anything in the world!!!

“I feel like a tit feeling this upset and hurt because we have been fully divorced for just over a year now but we was together 6 years and we loved each other so much and you can’t take away.” He continued: “I’m so happy to say I not only met you but we was together, we was husbands and you was the biggest part of my life for such a long time! 6 years is such a long time to spend 24/7 with you. You will always, always have a place in my heart (heartbroken emojis).”

Concluding his tribute, he wrote: “Going to miss you more than people will ever know. Sleep tight, angel.”

Northern Irish drag queen Blu Hydrangea, who competed against The Vivienne in the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, praised their co-star as a “class act, a mentor, an absolute superstar” and described them as “family”.

“You have inspired me and my drag from the moment I realised how hard it was going to be to keep up with you on Drag Race!”, added Blu Hydrangea, who won RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World.

“Sending love to those close to her and to those who followed and admired her. You are unforgettable; I will cherish our memories forever. Thanks for the laughs, Viv x.”

The news of Williams’s death was announced by their publicist, Simon Jones, on Sunday evening, who wrote that Williams was an “incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person”.

Mr Jones added that Williams, who was born in Wales and later moved to Liverpool, would be remembered for their “immense talent”, adding “the light they brought to every room was astonishing”.

Williams performed as the wicked witch of the west in a UK and Ireland tour of The Wizard Of Oz musical and reprised the role in the West End at the Gillian Lynne Theatre last year.

They were due to be back on tour next month performing in the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang musical in the role of the Childcatcher.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said officers had been called to an address in Chorlton-by-Backford, near Chester, at 12.22pm on Sunday following reports of a sudden death.

The spokesman said: “Police attended, investigated the circumstances of the death of the 32-year-old man and concluded there were no suspicious circumstances. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”