Meghan Markle announces the death of her rescue dog in heartbreaking social media post.

The 43-year-old took to her newly-relaunched Instagram on Tuesday January 7 to reveal that her beagle Guy had passed away. Taking to social media Meghan Markle shared an emotional video which featured the voices of her children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet 3.

It’s the first time the children’s voices have been heard by the public which comes after Meghan and Prince Harry shared a rare family photo for their Christmas card. The young children can be heard singing along with their mother at the end of the video clip.

In the Instagram post Meghan wrote: “In 2015, I adopted a beagle from a dog rescue in Canada. He had been at a kill shelter in Kentucky and given a few days to live. I swooped him up….and fell in love. They referred to him as ‘the little guy’ because he was so small and frail, so I named him ‘Guy’. And he was the best guy any girl could have asked for.

“If you followed me on Instagram back in the day, you saw a lot of him - and on The Tig too. He was with me at Suits, when I got engaged, (and then married), when I became a mom….he was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort.”

The former Suits actress also thanked Supervet Dr Noel Fitzpatrick in the caption explaining: “He [Guy] endured a terrible accident shortly before I moved to the UK which had him undergoing surgeries for several months and unable to leave the clinic. Doctors said he would never walk again, but Dr Noel Fitzpatrick said he could do it. H [Harry] and I would drive late at night, after hours, to see Guy as he recovered in Surrey for months on end.

“I will always be grateful to Noel and his team, the team at Queen West Animal Hospital in TO, our vets now, and my friends and community: Thank you for loving him so."

Alongside her lengthy post, Meghan included a video montage of her canine companion spending time with herself and her family over the years. Meghan and Prince Harry are due to return to screens as part of her new Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan' in the coming days and hope that viewers will realise just how "devastated" she is at the loss when they see him on the show.

She added: "Because many of you will now see Guy in this new series, I hope you’ll come to understand why I am so devastated by his loss. I think you may fall a little bit in love too."

Meghan admitted that she has cried several tears over the death of Guy and signed off her message thanking the pooch for the "unconditional love" he has provided her with.

She said: “I have cried too many tears to count - the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they’re not there. But they are. And that’s okay too. Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. You filled my life in ways you’ll never know."

