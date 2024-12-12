Prince Harry spoke out about Meghan Markle divorce rumours when he recently appeared at The New York Times' 2024 DealBook Summit.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Prince Harry appeared at The New York Times' 2024 DealBook Summit, he was not with his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. He was interviewed on stage by American author and journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin who spoke about the public’s insatiable interest in the couple and asked Harry about it.

Andrew Sorkin said: “And there's articles left and right about, you know, 'Why are you making, doing independent events? Why aren't you doing them together?,” Prince Harry replied: "Because you invited me, you should have known!", which caused the audience to laugh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Ross Sorkin said to Prince Harry that “Is that a good thing for you, in a way, that there's so much interest in you?,” Prince Harry said: "No, that's definitely not a good thing. Apparently we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?'

Prince Harry also commented that “It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls.” He also said: "Their hopes are just built and built, and it's like, 'Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,' and then it doesn't happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do."

As Prince Harry addresses divorce rumours, could he and Meghan Markle be planning baby number three? The couple with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on May 8, 2019. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/POOL/AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

There have been recent reports of a professional separation between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. When the Duchess of Sussex hosted an intimate dinner for the Southern California Welcome Project through the Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation, Prince Harry did not attend.

The New York Post reported that “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly in the midst of a professional separation, with reports suggesting that their work relationship is “in a very bad state." Indeed, over the last few months both the “Suits” alum, 43, and Harry, 40, have been seen attending various events solo.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that "This is obviously a new tactic. As in every brand the Sussexes want to promote their brand as best as they can.

"They have tried something that has worked with the so-called royal tours of Nigeria and Colombia.

"Then we have got the solo engagements, so they are experimenting.

"The Sussexes need to keep their profile as they can't attack the Royal Family at the moment, so now they have to think up new devices."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst talk of a professional separation and divorce rumours between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue, could the couple be instead happier than ever and be planning on having a third baby? Meghan Markle recently wore pink to attend the baby shower of her friend, Samantha Stone. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey Prince Harry said: "[I'm] just grateful to have any child. Any, one or two, would have been amazing but to have a boy and then a girl what more can you ask for? Now we've got our family, we got the four of us and our two dogs."

The Duchess of Sussex who suffered a miscarriage in 2020, seemed equally content with two children and has said previously that “Two is it.”