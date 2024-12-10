Meghan Markle reportedly first met her ex-husband movie producer Trevor Engelson at a bar in 2004.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After meeting movie producer Trevor Engleson in 2004, Meghan Markle dated him for six years before Trevor popped the question whilst the couple were in Belize in 2010. Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson married in 2011 at a beachfront ceremony at Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios in Jamaica.

Only two years after marrying, Meghan Marle and Trevor Engelson separated in August of 2013. According to Town & Country, “Their marriage dissolved in a no-fault divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to an excerpt from Andrew Morton’s biography of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex entitled Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, it would seem that Trevor Engelson was taken aback by the end of their marriage. The excerpt read: “A wealthy entrepreneur friend claimed the marriage ended so abruptly that Meghan sent her wedding and engagement rings back to Trevor by registered post. Another confirmed that the decision to end the marriage was made by Meghan and that it had come 'totally out of the blue.'"

Who is Meghan Markle's ex husband's wife, do they have kids? Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

Has Trevor Engelson remarried?

Yes. In May 2019, Trevor Engelson married Tracey Kurland at the Rosewood Miramar Beach resort in Montecito. The Daily Mail reported at the time that Tracey Kurland, “is the daughter of Stanford Kurland, the infamous moneyman who made millions writing the risky loans that lead to the 2008 housing crash - and millions more buying back those mortgages at a fraction of the cost from the government just a few years later.”

Do Trevor Engleson and Tracey Kurland have children?

The couple have two daughters, Ford Grace Engelson was born in August 2020 and Sienna Lee Engelson was born in November 2021.

What has Prince Harry said about divorce?

Prince Harry recently appeared at The New York Times' 2024 DealBook Summit and was interviewed on stage by Andrew Ross Sorkin, an NYT columnist and Dealbook founder. Sorkin, 47, addressed the public’s fascination with the couple and particularly the couple’s solo outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Andrew Ross Sorkin said: “And there's articles left and right about, you know, 'Why are you making, doing independent events? Why aren't you doing them together?,” Prince Harry replied: "Because you invited me, you should have known!", which caused the audience to laugh.

Andrew Ross Sorkin said to Prince Harry that “Is that a good thing for you, in a way, that there's so much interest in you?,” Prince Harry said: "No, that's definitely not a good thing. Apparently we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?'

Prince Harry went on to say that "It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls.” He also said: "Their hopes are just built and built, and it's like, 'Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,' and then it doesn't happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do."

Prince Harry also reflected in his chat with Andrew Ross Sorkin about living in Montecito and said: "I very much enjoy living here and bringing up my kids here.” He did reflect too on his relationship with the press and said: “I’ve had a lived experience since I was a kid. I’ve seen stories written about myself that aren’t exactly based on reality. I’ve seen stories about members of my family, friends, strangers, all sorts of people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I think when you grow up within that environment, you do find yourself questioning the validity of the information but also what other people are thinking of that as well, and how dangerous it can be over the course of time."