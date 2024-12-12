Meghan Markle wore a pink Posse Alice linen midi dress to celebrate her friend Samantha Stone’s baby shower.

Meghan Markle was amongst the guests at Samantha Stone’s baby shower, Samantha Stone is Chief Membership Officer for Soho House & Co. She was joined by her friends Kelly McKee Zajfen and Markus Anderson. Kelly McKee Zajfen, who is the co-founder of Alliance & Moms, shared a photograph of the baby shower on Instagram.

Kelly McKee Zajfen caption of Samantha Stone’s baby shower on Instagram read: “I love 💕 a theme. Wear Pink she said!

“Celebrating our sweet baby girl coming oh so soon! Adore you @samanthamstone and can’t wait to meet baby Stone ✨💕She’s a lucky little girl to have a mama like you.” Kelly signed off the caption with “Love, Auntie Kelly.”

Kelly McKee Zajfen’s Instagram profile reads; Twin Mama. ❤️ mama #SuperLily // mama to 👼 Georgie // co-founder @allianceofmoms// Board Member ACR // Heart Ambassador @ CHLA //”

In April 2024, she opened up to People magazine how she lost her son Georgie, 9, in a moving first-person essay.

Kelly McKee Zajfen wrote: “I wake up each day not just for Lily and Julian, but for you, too: my community. The mornings are the hardest for me. Waking to the reality that my son is gone. It is hard to articulate this kind of pain. Where you can somehow function, but you are not entirely sure how every movement of your body is doing its job. The moment I wake, I relive our last moments together. It is traumatic, painful, and so very vivid. I can hear Georgie saying to me that the one thing he wanted to do when we left the hospital was to kiss me…”

Kelly McKee Zajfen and Meghan Markle have been friends for over a decade and she was supported by the Duchess of Sussex when she lost her son. The couple reportedly first met through Meghan Markle’s first husband Trevor Engelson who introduced her to Kelly’s husband.

Along with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle helped raise money in honour of Kelly’s son Georgie at a tennis match in September that was renamed the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament in his memory. Kelly spoke about the day on her Instagram and thanked the couple for their support.

She said:”Our community showed up in a big way and I'm in awe! Get ready for days of posting images of this magical afternoon because I have so many people to thank and shout from the roof tops just how amazing you all are!"

"But first, to our presenting sponsors, the Archewell Foundation. Harry and Meghan, you have been such a guiding light for our family not just in the way you have shown up in friendship but how you have shown up through the incredible work the Archewell Foundation does every day."

Who is Samantha Stone?

Unlike Kelly McKee Zajfen, Samantha Stone’s Instagram account is private. She is the chief membership officer at the exclusive Soho House and according to her profile on her Instagram, she has “3 kids, 2 dogs, 3 fishtanks.” Her profile also reads:”You can find me at Disneyland (with or without any of these things.”

Who is Markus Anderson?

Markus Anderson is known for being one of Meghan Markle’s closest friends. He has been dubbed ‘Mr Soho House’ and reportedly had an instrumental part in getting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle together. In November 2023, he joined the couple to cheer on the Vancouver Canucks from a VIP box at the Rogers Arena.

Markus Anderson was by Meghan Markle's side when she made her first public appearance as Prince Harry's girlfriend at the Invicturs Game sin 2017. Photo: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Markus Anderson was also with Meghan Markle when she made her first public appearance with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in 2017. According to the Daily Mail, “Anderson comes from Peterborough, Ontario, a town 90 miles north-east of Toronto.

At 18 he cut his small-town ties and headed for London, landing a job as a waiter at A-list members' club Soho House.”

Markus Anderson then moved back to Canada to set up Soho House in Toronto and met Meghan Marke when she was filming the TV legal drama Suits.