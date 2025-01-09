Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An “inspirational” reality star who reached the semi-finals of a popular talent TV show has died aged 45.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dance teacher Leon ‘Boogie’ Heywood was part of the Trinity Warriors Dance Academy that reached the final stages of Sky's Got To Dance competition in 2011.

Judges Davina McCall, Kimberly Wyatt and Diversity's Ashley Banjo praised Heywood’s choreography, describing the group’s performances as "the best seen on a live round to date".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show, which ran from 2009 to 2014, saw aspiring dancers compete over multiple rounds for their chance to win the £250,000 prize.

The dance group released a statement on Wednesday (January 8) to announce that Heywood, who they described as their "founding father" had died.

The statement read: "Leon was such an incredible person and he was an inspiration to every single one of us, from students to parents, to supporters and the dance community as a whole, he inspired so many of us and was everyone's biggest support.

Leon Heywood, who starred on Sky reality show Got to Dance, has died aged 45. Photo by Facebook/Leon Heywood. | Facebook/Leon Heywood

"To many of you he wasn't just a dance teacher, he was a mentor, a friend, a role model, some of you thought of him as a father figure or a big brother and he loved every single one of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Leon helped pave the way for so many of us and shaped us into not only the dancers we are today but also contributed into shaping us all into the people we are today.

"His students have gone on to do incredible things and even if your path didn't continue in dance he was proud of us all and what we have all accomplished."

The statement concluded: "Please also allow Leon's family and close ones time to grieve at this difficult time, all your messages and kind words are being read and are appreciated and loved at this difficult time. Leon's life will be celebrated and through us all and his legacy will live on forever. Rest in eternal peace Leon aka 'Boogie' T's up forever and always."

No cause of death has been given at the time of writing (on the morning of Thursday January 9).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many tributes have been left to Heywood online since news of his death broke. One person said: “So so sorry to hear this devastating news for the Trinity community and Leon’s family and friends. It’s Amazing the impact someone can have on you in such a short space of time - always greatful for the opportunity Leon created for a bunch of “oldies” who just wanted to dance! Such a patient, kind and positivity encouraging soul who knew how to get the very best out of you (even if you had doubts in yourself).”

Another said: “From a fellow past Warrior, I miss you bro. You did so much for me and everybody you were associated with.” A third wrote: “I am deeply saddened to hear of Leon's passing. He was an exceptional teacher, always patient and had the kindest soul. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”