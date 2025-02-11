Actress and presenter, Denise Welch, has opened up on her return to ITV’s Loose Women, speaking about ‘collapsing’ at the end of last year.

Loose Women star Denise Welch has given a health update after she ‘collapsed’ last year. The 66-year-old was hospitalised and is only now returning to work following the incident.

Speaking on the ITV daytime show after being warmly welcomed back by co-star Ruth Langsford on Tuesday (February 11), the former soap actress opened up about the health scare and what led to needing to step back from various commitments.

Denise admitted battling depression for many years and, ahead of appearing as Captain Hook in the 2024 Peter Pan panto at Nottingham Theatre Royal, started noticing some of the warning signs of the illness. She spoke of a "tingling sensation" in her arm and a "metallic taste" in her mouth ahead of her collapse.

Speaking about one incident, she explained how she drove the wrong way up a one-way street, encountering an “irate driver” and sensed something was amiss when she didn’t react. The early release of her stalker from prison added to personal issues she was also dealing with at the time.

The mum-of-two tried to carry on but eventually reached breaking point and "collapsed" backstage. She was ultimately replaced in the production and also had to step back from appearances on Loose Women.

Denise said: "I ploughed on and I started the pantomime, within three days I collapsed in the foyer of the hotel I was staying in and I got back to the room and I said to my agent 'you've got to pull me out'."

British actor and dancer, Richard Winsor, then stepped into her role in the panto. Becoming emotional, Denise added: "My agent Bex and my husband, who have been amazing, phoned the company manager of the Panto and the first thing he said was… 'Is she on her own?' and 'does she want me to go and be with her?'."

After recovering, she was set to return to live TV last week when she was struck down with acute peritonitis, leading to another hospital visit. Although doctors had considered surgery, in the end it was not necessary and she instead received treatment via an intravenous drip.

Denise has been married to artist Lincoln Townley since 2013. She was previously married to fellow actor Tim Healy who she shares two sons, Matty Healy, lead singer of The 1975, and rising actor Louis Healy. Her first marriage was to another actor, David Easter.

Denise is currently appearing in Celebrity Hunted although that was filmed several months previously. Loose Women airs on ITV1, from 12:30pm.