Keeping Up With The Kardashians mum, Kris Jenner, is set to make a tidy profit on her mansion if the asking price is anything to go by. The businesswoman rose to fame in the house alongside her daughters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie, and son Robert.

The epitome of ‘bougie’ real estate, the property spans an impressive 8,800 square feet on a sprawling 1.3 acre lot. The Christie’s International Real Estate listing describes the iconic home as “the epitome of luxury and elegance” and from the moment you enter, the breathtaking double staircase in a soaring foyer sets the tone for the grandeur within.

The Mediterranean-styled estate is a piece of television history and offers the new owners six spacious en-suite bedrooms and a dedicated office - perfect for mixing business and pleasure. The primary suite is described as “a private retreat” and comes complete with a fireplace, wet bar, spa-like bath with steam shower, private gym, and a walk-out balcony overlooking the estate.

There is no getting away from the fact that this is a grand residence. The listing says: “Designed for seamless indoor-outdoor living, this bright and airy home features expansive open spaces and towering picture windows, bathing every room in natural light.

“Nestled within an exclusive guard-gated community, residents enjoy access to tennis courts, a sparkling pool and spa, BBQ center, and sprawling grassy yards perfect for entertaining.”

If you have always dreamt of living like a star, this is probably the place to do it. With the numerous reception rooms within the property and “endless opportunities for relaxation and recreation” outside, you should never run out of Insta-worthy picture opportunities anyway.

For the uninitiated, Keeping Up With The Kardashians is an American reality television series focusing on the lives of the Kardashian–Jenner blended family. While the show came up for criticism for its "famous for being famous" concept and for fabricating some of the storylines, it became a hit with fans who described it as a ‘guilty pleasure’ and received high viewership ratings.

Launching in 2007 and running for 20 seasons until 2021, it became one of the longest-running reality television series in the US. Following the end of the show, the family soon returned in 2022 with new show - The Kardashians - which has so far had five seasons and has been greenlit for a sixth.

This legendary Hollywood estate made famous by the shows obviously comes at a price - which has grown significantly in recent years. Kris is said to have purchased the mansion in 2010 for $4 million but has now put it on the market for a whopping $13.5m. That's some mark-up.

