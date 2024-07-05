Kris Jenner announces she has to have ovaries removed after doctors found tumour in "The Kardashians" scenes
In scenes that aired on Thursday (July 4) in the latest series of “The Kardashians”, she gathered her famous daughters together to tell them the news. With tears in her eyes, she said: "I wanted to tell you guys something ... I went to the doctor and had my scan. . . . They found . . . and this just makes me really emotional but . . . they found a cyst and a little tumour on my ovary.”
The 68-year-old added: "Dr. A said I've gotta have my ovaries taken out and I'm emotional about it because they came in handy with you guys. That's where all my kids were conceived and that's where they were grown, in my tummy. So, this is a very sacred place to me." She went on: “It’s also a thing about getting older. It’s a sign of ‘we’re done with this part of your life.’ It’s a whole chapter that’s just closed.”
Her children were quick to offer her words of support after she delivered the devastating news. Kim Kardashian said: "To have a surgery and remove your ovaries is a really big deal. I couldn't even imagine being in that situation and how you would feel really scared to be going through that."
Kourtney Kardashian, who was called by her sister Khloe so the health update could be shared with her, added: "I totally understand how my mum is feeling because I would feel the same way. It's your womanly power.” But, she offered her mum some reassurance. She went on: “It doesn't mean it's taking away who she is or what she's experienced, but I would feel this sentimental feeling of what it's created."
The trailer for the show’s fifth season showed the scenes, so fans knew the announcement was coming. Jenner, who has undergone a hip replacement operation before, said she wasn’t afraid of the surgery itself but rather of the fact that this marked the official closure of a part of her life.
“Listen, if I can get through the hip replacement, I can get through this,” she said. I’m not nervous to be put to sleep. I’m not nervous with Dr A. She’s the best doctor in the world. But then you go to do it and . . . it’s so real.” Reassuring her family, she added: ““I’m gonna be fine . . . I have you guys. People often ask me what is the best job I’ve ever had, and I’ve always said ‘mum’.”
Kris has six children; Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Robert with her first husband, lawyer Robert Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie from her second marriage to TV personality Caitlyn Jenner.
