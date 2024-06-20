Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that she had emergency foetal surgery while still pregnant with her son Rocky Thirteen because there was fluid in the baby’s lungs.

The reality star revealed last year she underwent an emergency operation to save the life of her unborn child. She has now revealed this was because of a rare condition that caused fluid to build up in the baby’s lungs.

Kardashian, 45, who is married to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, was taken to hospital in September 2023 while she was pregnant with their first child together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Explaining the reason in the latest episode of the reality series The Kardashians, she said: “We had a terrifying scare. It’s super rare — the condition that he had — but it’s also super rare and lucky that we caught it. Thank you, God, for a successful surgery. I’m honestly just so grateful, I have no words.”

She added: “The fluid in his lungs actually did start coming back. Then I watched this documentary called Heal that was all about the power of positive thinking and how our thinking can really affect our health.

“I started talking to the baby every day, saying my prayers. After I had that mindset shift, the fluid was completely gone and we had not one single problem after.”

Kardashian first revealed she had had surgery in an Instagram post in September when she said she was “eternally grateful” to Barker, 48, who was due to play gigs across the UK and Ireland but travelled back to the US so that he could be by her side.