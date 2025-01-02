Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating for over a year and went public with their relationship in September 2023.

Is Kylie Jenner set to become a mum for the third time in 2025? The founder of Kylie Cosmetics has not announced any baby news, but that hasn’t stopped fans thinking she is pregnant with boyfriend, actor Timothée Chalamet’s baby? Why? Well, it is all because of one of her TikTok videos.

On December 30, she along with her daughter, Stormi, six and niece, Chicago, shared items they had bought from Ulta. However, in the TikTok video, it would seem that Kylie is covering her stomach with a bag.

Fans took to X to share their theories that Kylie Jenner might be pregnant and one said: “Covering her belly and the pregnancy nose? Yeah she’s pregnant.” In the TikTok video, Kylie Jenner appears not to be wearing make-up and some fans were suggesting that her nose seemed to be wider than normal.

Today reported in 2023 that “Pregnancy nose is a thing,” and Dr. Christine Greves, an OB-GYN in Orlando, Florida told them that “The underlying reason is because of the hormones that are increased in pregnancy and those hormones cause dilation in vessels, which can result in more blood flow going to certain areas — and that’s because we need it for the uterus.”

The other reason why fans are speculating that Kylie Jenner might be pregnant (although she hasn’t confirmed or denied it) is because she was secretive with both her pregnancies with ex- Travis Scott. When she appeared on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion a few years ago, she explained why she kept her pregnancy under wraps with daughter Stormi and said: “I shared so much of my life. I was also really young when I got pregnant and it was just a lot for me, personally.” She also said: “I didn’t know how I would bring that to the public, too. I think it was just something I needed to go through by myself.”

Kylie Jenner shares daughter Stormi Webster and son Aire Webster with her ex-partner Travis Scott.