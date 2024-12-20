British singer-songwriter Joss Stone said “shocked was an understatement” as she announced her third pregnancy, weeks after adopting a son.

The Super Duper Love star and her husband Cody DaLuz – who was adopted as a child – brought home their baby boy named Bear in late November after he was born prematurely.

Weeks later, Stone announced she is expecting the couple’s fourth child. In an Instagram post titled “the one where mummy finds out”, Stone shared a series of images holding a pregnancy test which she discovers is positive.

“Honestly. Shocked was an understatement,” she wrote. “Nothing and no one can take our joy now. We are so chuffed.”

The singer joked that she should rename her Less Is More tour to “The Preggo Tour”.

It comes weeks after the couple, who married last year, adopted their son Bear. In a post on Instagram, Stone said: “We can not quite believe it. We are in love big time with this little guy. The reason why Cody even exists is because his bio mum loved him enough to make an adoption plan for him and the same goes for Bear.

“Honestly bio mothers do not get the gratitude they deserve. It is a more selfless love than I knew existed. Truly. We are just so happy to be part of this beautiful cycle.”

Stone, who won The Masked Singer in 2021, already shares three-year-old daughter Violet and two-year-old son Shackleton with DaLuz.

The Devon-raised singer experienced a difficult birth with her second child during which her uterus split. At the time, Stone said doctors told her she can have another child but that she would be unable to give birth naturally.

Stone has previously spoken about experiencing a miscarriage in October 2021.