Joss Stone grew up in a luxurious mansion in Devon, which sleeps 10 people

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joss Stone has made her childhood home available to rent for an eye-watering £1,325 a week.

The Grammy award-winning singer, 35, grew up in a jaw-dropping property in East Devon and initially bought it from her parents when they divorced.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, she is now based in the US with her American boyfriend Cody DaLuz, with who she is expecting her second child.

A source told The Sun : “Joss is having the house rented out because she doesn’t want it mothballed. The place means a lot to her. She wants to keep her roots in Devon.”

The beautiful property boasts five bedrooms, a country kitchen with exposed beams and brick, a colourful tiled bath, and Joss Stone’s very own grand piano.

Earlier this year, the spacious open-plan kitchen was featured on ITV’s morning show, Lorraine, for the Joss’ cooking segment.

During the segment the singer-songwriter cooked vegan chowder, and randomly burst into song throughout. She said: “I’m actually here to cook, not sing, I can’t help it!"

Joss Stone has listed the property for rent on a holiday letting specialists website, called Classic Cottages .

The letting agent described the property in detail on the website, writing: “This idyllic getaway is one of Devon’s best-kept secrets.”

Joss Stone and boyfriend Cody DaLuz welcomed their daughter Violet Melissa in January 2021.

In April 2022, the couple announced that they had a second baby on the way - due in October 2022.

Although heavily pregnant, The Masked Singer winner has been keeping busy with gigs, headlining the Soul Live Festival and a show in Salt Lake City are both coming up this month.

Joss Stone recently admitted that she doesn’t have any potential names picked out for her new baby boy, and even took to Instagram to ask fans for name suggestions.

Joss has been using her Instagram account, as not only a place to post music, upcoming gigs information and the odd pregnancy update.