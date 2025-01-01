Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Olympic athlete Dame Laura Kenny has revealed she is pregnant with a heartwarming announcement on social media.

The 32-year-old, who is Britain’s most successful female Olympic athlete of all-time, shared a post on Instagram on New Year’s Eve, confirming that she and her husband Jason are expecting their third child.

The video included one shot of Dame Laura with her baby bump in front of the family’s Christmas tree, plus another of her two children wearing t-shirts that said: “I’m going to be a big brother to a baby.”

It comes after she and Jason, who is also an Olympic cyclist, have spent years trying for another child, with Dame Laura previously stating that elite sport may have caused her body to suffer a miscarriage. The couple lost one baby to miscarriage in November 2021, with Dame Laura also having an ectopic pregnancy five months later.

Their first child was born in 2017, with the second, Monty, arriving in July 2023. It was at this time that Dame Laura began to speak more openly about her difficult experiences with pregnancy.

Speaking to Women’s Health in June last year, she said: “I cannot tell you how sad I was for a year to 18 months. I mean, you could ask Jase how I was, I was a different person.

“I just went within myself because it was consuming. All I wanted was this little baby; I didn't want gold medals, you know, I didn't want to go and race in the Commonwealth Games.

“I wanted a baby - and it just wasn't happening.”

Dame Laura won five gold and one silver medal over the course of three Olympic games, and only retired in March last year.