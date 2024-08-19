Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Olympic cyclist has been found dead at her home after reportedly choking on food.

Daniela Larreal Chirinos, 50, was found at her apartment in Las Vegas after authorities were informed that she did not turn up to a shift at the hotel where she worked. Her colleagues contacted police officers after she was nowhere to be seen.

Officers found her body at her home last Friday, with authorities believing that she passed away on August 11. Sources close to the investigation have said that Ms Chirinos reportedly died from asphyxiation, with a post mortem allegedly finding food remnants in her windpipe, suggesting the she choked in her last moments. However, an official cause of death has not yet been released.

Ms Chirinos appeared as a track cyclist at a five Olympic Games for Venezuela. She competed at Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000, Athens 2004 and London 2012. Ms Chirinos found success in her sport, winning four diplomas and becoming a prominent figure in Venezuelan track cycling after winning a silver medal at the 1990 Central American Games.

In a statement, the Venezuelan Olympic Committee said: "The COV Board of Directors regrets the death of Daniela Larreal. With an outstanding career in track cycling, she managed to represent us with honour in five Olympic Games, accumulate four Olympic diplomas and triumphs that always filled us with great pride.”