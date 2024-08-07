Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Multiple Olympic triathletes have been hospitalised after swimming in the River Seine.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two athletes have reportedly been hospitalised after swimming in the river. According to News.com.au, Switzerland's Adrien Briffod fell seriously ill after the men's triathlon last week. Switzerland had to revise its own mixed relay lineup not once but twice due to gastrointestinal infections affecting two of its athletes

Briffod’s absence followed Belgium's withdrawal from the event after Claire Michel was hospitalised with an E. coli infection. She had been sick for four days following the women's event, with the team forced to withdraw from the relay having been unable to replace Michel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Associated Press also reported that a female triathlete from Sweden and a men’s triathlete from Norway got sick after competing in their individual events in the Seine last week. It’s not yet clear if the illnesses were due to Seine’s water quality.

Multiple Olympic triathletes have been hospitalised after swimming in the River Seine. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

A statement from the Belgian Olympic and Interfederal Committee explained: "The BOIC and Belgian Triathlon hope that lessons will be learned for future triathlon competitions. We are thinking of training days that can be guaranteed, competition days and formats that are clear in advance and circumstances that do not lead to uncertainty among athletes, entourage and fans."

Pollution in the Seine has caused chaos throughout the Games. The men’s relay was pushed back a day before Team GB's Alex Yee won gold and the mixed relay practice swim was also cancelled this week, although the race went ahead as planned.

Two more Olympic events are left to be held at the Seine with the women’s marathon swim scheduled for Thursday and the men’s marathon swim scheduled for Friday. Heavy rain during the Olympics has since increased E. coli levels, with athletes even seen throwing up after crossing the finishing line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers said about 1.4bn euros (£1.2bn) had been spent on a regeneration project to make the Seine safe. Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo recently swam in the river ahead of the Olympics to show it is safe for athletes to swim in.

Between 17-23 July, data showed that the river that dissects the French capital was suitable for swimming on six days out of seven. As recently as June, levels of E coli were 10 times more than the acceptable level imposed by sports federations.