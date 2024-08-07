River Seine pollution: Multiple Olympic athletes hospitalised after falling sick from swimming in Paris river
Two athletes have reportedly been hospitalised after swimming in the river. According to News.com.au, Switzerland's Adrien Briffod fell seriously ill after the men's triathlon last week. Switzerland had to revise its own mixed relay lineup not once but twice due to gastrointestinal infections affecting two of its athletes
Briffod’s absence followed Belgium's withdrawal from the event after Claire Michel was hospitalised with an E. coli infection. She had been sick for four days following the women's event, with the team forced to withdraw from the relay having been unable to replace Michel.
The Associated Press also reported that a female triathlete from Sweden and a men’s triathlete from Norway got sick after competing in their individual events in the Seine last week. It’s not yet clear if the illnesses were due to Seine’s water quality.
A statement from the Belgian Olympic and Interfederal Committee explained: "The BOIC and Belgian Triathlon hope that lessons will be learned for future triathlon competitions. We are thinking of training days that can be guaranteed, competition days and formats that are clear in advance and circumstances that do not lead to uncertainty among athletes, entourage and fans."
Pollution in the Seine has caused chaos throughout the Games. The men’s relay was pushed back a day before Team GB's Alex Yee won gold and the mixed relay practice swim was also cancelled this week, although the race went ahead as planned.
Two more Olympic events are left to be held at the Seine with the women’s marathon swim scheduled for Thursday and the men’s marathon swim scheduled for Friday. Heavy rain during the Olympics has since increased E. coli levels, with athletes even seen throwing up after crossing the finishing line.
Organisers said about 1.4bn euros (£1.2bn) had been spent on a regeneration project to make the Seine safe. Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo recently swam in the river ahead of the Olympics to show it is safe for athletes to swim in.
