A Paris Olympics triathlon training event has been cancelled due to unsafe levels of pollution in the River Seine.

Tests carried out on Saturday (27 July) "revealed water quality levels that in the view of the international federation, World Triathlon, did not provide sufficient guarantees to allow the event to be held", Paris 2024 said in a statement. Triathlon events are due to start on Tuesday (30 July) with the men's race.

Paris 2024 added that the heightened pollution levels are the result of the heavy rain that blighted the Olympic opening ceremony on Friday and initial outdoor events on Saturday. Organisers say they are "confident" water levels will return to normal to allow triathletes to swim in the water on Tuesday.

Experts are convening at around 4am each morning to assess water quality levels. It comes after Paris officials spent €1.4bn in a bid to improve water quality ahead of the Games including the installation of a 46,000 cubic metre storage basin near the Gare d'Austerlitz train station on the Seine's left bank. The basin holds the equivalent of 20 Olympic pools' worth of rain and wastewater, which helps reduce toxicity levels seeping into the river.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo also took a dip in the water earlier this month to prove the water is clean enough. She had originally planned to swim in the river last month but was forced to delay after tests indicated the presence of faecal matter 10 times higher than authorised limits.