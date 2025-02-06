As ‘The Kardashians’ return for Season 6, a look at whether it is Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner or Khloé Kardashian who make the most money when it comes to their brands.

Even if you are not a fan of the Kardashian family, it is impossible not to be aware of who Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and the matriarch Kris Jenner are. For those of you who are avid followers of them all, I am in no doubt that you have been keenly awaiting season six of The Kardashians which is now on Disney Plus.

Although the Kardashian sisters are considered to be close, there have been some huge arguments between them over the years. When it comes to their business ventures, which of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters has made the most money. Let’s take a look…

Which Kardashian Brand makes the most: Skims, Kylie Cosmetics or Good American? From left to right: Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian. Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Skims

In 2019, Kim Kardashian co-founded the shapewear company Skims with Jens and Emma Grede. According to their website, Skims is about “setting new standards by providing solutions for everybody. From technically constructed shapewear that enhances your curves to underwear that stretches to twice its size, our goal is to consistently innovate on the past and advance our industry for the future.”

In an interview with Time magazine, Kim Kardashian revealed that “I used to take my shapewear and dye it with tea bags and coffee in the bathtub.” She also told Time that “Obviously you have big hopes, but [Skims] definitely exceeded everything that I ever imagined.” She added that “I still have, like, impostor syndrome, or whatever. But I think that’s part of what keeps me going.”

How much has Kim Kardashian made from Skims?

In 2024, Forbes valued Skims at $4 billion and placed Kim Kardashian’s wealth at $1.7 billion.

Kylie Jenner and Kylie Cosmetics

In 2014 Kylie Jenner launched Kylie Cosmetics in partnership with Seed Beauty and her first Kylie Lip Kids were released on November 30. 2015. On the Kylie Cosmetics website, it reveals why Kylie Jenner started the business.

Kylie Jenner said: “I created Kylie Cosmetics to give my fans access to the makeup products that I love and use every single day to create my looks. Whether I’m getting my makeup done with my glam team for a shoot, or doing my own makeup at home, I love that makeup can make you feel confident and beautiful and I want to share that feeling with you guys.”

How much has Kylie Jenner made from Kylie Cosmetics?

In January 2020, Kylie Jenner sold 51% of Kylie Cosmetics to Coty, Inc. and reportedly pocketed $540 million dollars pretax. She still owns an estimated 44% and according to Forbes in 2024, was worth $710 million.

Khloé Kardashian and Good American

Khloé Kardashian is the Co-Founder of Good American, a fashion brand that describes itself as “the first fully inclusive fashion brand that celebrates all dimensions of female power. She co-founded the brand in October 2016 along with Emma Grede.

According to the Good American website, “Since its launch, Good American has evolved into an iconic and inclusive fashion line of denim, ready-to-wear, swim, shoes and activewear.

“Taking inspiration from her personal experiences and frustrations with fashion, Khloé helped to shape Good American’s inclusivity mission and continues to empower women to celebrate their bodies with confidence.”

The brand reportedly made $1 million on its first day of business and in 2022, Good American reportedly exceeded $200 million in revenue. Khloé Kardashian is reportedly worth $60 million.