For those wondering whether the relationship between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet is still on, well according to DeuxMoi, the couple are still very much together as she did join him for the Saturday Night Live after-party.

Timothée Chalamet not only hosted Saturday Night Live, but sang Bob Dylan songs, he stars as the singer in the movie, A Complete Unknown, which is Oscar-nominated. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been linked since 2023 and reportedly first met when they attended the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show in January 2023 during Paris Couture Week.

When the actor attended the Paris premiere of his movie A Complete Unknown on January 15, 2025, he was joined by Kylie Jenner on the red carpet. For those of you who are not sure who Timothée Chalamet dated before Kylie, take a look at his relationship history.

Despite rumours of a break up, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were very much together after his recent SNL appearance.

Timothée Chalamet was linked to Taylor Russell, a former ex of Harry Styles when they posted a photo together on Instagram, the pair starred together in Bones And All,

According to reports, model and influencer Sarah Talabi and Timothée Chalamet were seen enjoying each other’s company at the Coachella festival.

Eiza González is a Mexican actress and singer and she was seen with the actor with a group of friends in the summer of this year. Photos obtained by the MailOnline, showed Timothée leaning in for a kiss from Eiza.

Lily-Rose Depp and Timothée Chalamet worked together on Netflix’s The King and were reportedly spotted around the same time kissing in New York.

Timothée Chalamet was linked to Lourdes Leon, the daughter of Madonna when he was just 17. The couple reportedly met while attending LaGuardia High School in New York City.

2 . Canadian actress and director Taylor Russell attends the closing ceremony red carpet of the 81st Venice Film Festival on September 7, 2024 Timothée Chalamet was previously linked to actress Taylor Russell, a former ex of One Direction star Harry Styles | AFP via Getty Images Share

3 . Sarah Talabi attends Vanity Fair and Instagram Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood at Bar Marmont on March 06, 2024 Model and influencer Sarah Talabi and Timothée Chalamet were romantically linked back in 2022 | Getty Images for Vanity Fair Share