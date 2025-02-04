Bianca Censori attracted attention at the Grammys for all the wrong reasons when she revealed her naked body underneath a sheer mini dress.

Oscar Wilde once said: “There is only one thing in life worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about,” and without question, Kanye West and Bianca Censori certainly seem to be a celebrity couple who believe in this.

According to the Daily Mail, a source told them that Bianca Censori is not in a controlling relationship but is a ‘willing participant’ who was empowered by her husband, 47, to make a statement about ‘simplicity and provocation’.

The source told the Daily Mail that “Bianca is not being forced at all. ‘She is a willing participant in this, and she is not controlled by Kanye. They build these looks together, sharing ideas and vision against the establishment of fashion and culture.

“Ye is empowering Bianca, and Bianca loves this. They are doing this together, so any suggestion that they are not in on this together is false.”

I personally think that Bianca may feel that she and Kanye are sharing ideas and building her looks together, but I don’t believe it. Kim Kardashian also seemed to believe exactly the same thing when she was married to Kanye West.

Although Kim Kardashian has never commented specifically about being controlled by Kanye West in their marriage, she told Vogue in 2022 that “For so long, I did what made other people happy.” She also said: “And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

Who is Bianca Censori?

If you take a look at Bianca Censori’s Linkedin profile, it is hard to align the person that she is with the Bianca Censori at the Grammys. She is listed as an Architectural Designer at YEEZY and was previously a Student Architect at DP Toscano Architects for three years.

She is clearly very educated and attained a Master of Architecture from the University of Melbourne in 2020, she also attained a Bachelor of Architecture at the same university.

According to an online biography, “Bianca's creative spirit extends beyond the realm of architecture. When she's not meticulously crafting innovative spaces, she finds inspiration in fashion, science and Art.

“Driven by a constant desire to push boundaries and explore new challenges, Bianca is a rising star in the world of design.”

What I find most disturbing about Bianca Censori is that I believe that in her mind, she thinks she is the architect of her own appearances, but like his relationships with Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox, it is Kanye West who holds the ultimate power.

Julia Fox revealed in her memoir Down the Drain that Kanye West “appoints a team to work on my wardrobe. I immediately think of an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians where he did the same thing for his estranged wife in their early stages of dating. This is all so surreal.”