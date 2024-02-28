If you are attending any of the major fashion weeks, one would expect that the stars who are attending would have contemplated their outfits for weeks if not months. Without question, they would have had various fittings with their stylist or designer to make sure their look or looks were exactly perfect. There are undoubtedly some stars who looked absolutely incredible. One star in particular comes to mind and that is none other than Monica Bellucci. She looked absolutely breathtaking at the Yves Saint Laurent show at Paris Fashion Week. The actress, 59, wowed in a strapless black jumpsuit and black long leather coat.

Another star who looked the part was the Queen of Cool herself, none other than supermodel Kate Moss. She looked incredible in a min black YSL dress that she paired with a black faux fur coat for the YSL show. Kate was joined by her daughter, Lila Moss, who opted for a glamorous backless black dress.

One 'star' who was most definitely not on my best dressed list was Bianca Censori. I was most certainly not impressed with her 'look' if you can call it that! She decided to wear a barely there black bodysuit to Milan Fashion Week that most certainly attracted attention, but for all the wrong reasons! Another outfit on my worst dressed list is the one chosen by actress Olivia Wilde for the YSL show. She decided to go braless in a sheer brown top, I liked the skirt and gloves, but the sheer top was a big no no (as far as I was concerned!).

I did think Cate Blanchett looked very elegant in velvet at the Giorgio Armani Fall 2024 show at Milan Fashion Week and also thought Ji Chang-Wook's choice of white and cream also worked perfectly.

