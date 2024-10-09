Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly set for a divorce after two years.

The couple reportedly split weeks ago with sources claiming the rapper, 47, said he was done with his wife and ready to be single again. However, in a turn of events Ye and Bianca Censori were spotted packing on the PDA in Japan just hours after their split was revealed.

Speaking to Daily Mail a source claimed: “Kanye and Bianca were responsible for the news that they were divorcing getting out there because this is what they both told people. “ The publication also reported that insiders have now stated the pair may have pulled the move for attention as the source added: 'They knew that, by doing this, it would create some buzz and make them relevant as he tries to promote his new album.”

Despite these new revelations, fans still believe the couple have split and spotted obvious clues over the past few weeks. Bianca Censori has been spending a lot more time with her family. According to reports her family have been concerned for her welfare since she married Kanye West in December 2022.

The couple have been in the media many times following the model’s almost nude outfits and when she was caught in a compromising position on a boat in Venice. Since the rumours of divorce began on Monday, Bianca has deleted her Instagram account and the American rapper has also deleted all but one post on his Instagram.

Ye - who was previously married to Kim Kardashian - knows how the media works. If he wanted to get in the media to promote his new album, then divorce rumours are the way to go.

