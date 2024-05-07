Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Controversial if not popular hip-hop artist Travis Scott has announced that he is bringing his “Circus Maximus” show back to Europe later this year, with a host of dates including two taking place in the United Kingdom.

What’s more, the tour will see $1 of ticket proceeds go towards the Cactus Jack Foundation, a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tour sees Scott return to Milan after his previous “Circus Maximus” show, featuring a surprise appearance from Kanye West, with the “Utopia” artist then travelling to Germany, France, Poland and Switzerland to name a few, with dates in London and Manchester comprising the UK leg of the tour.

Scott's album "Utopia" received critical acclaim and was the highest-selling hip-hop release of 2023. It held the No.1 spot on the Billboard Top 200 for four consecutive weeks and gained over 50 billion global streams. Spotify named it the most streamed album in its first week, while Apple Music confirmed that it had the biggest first-day streams of any album in 2023.

Where is Travis Scott performing in the United Kingdom?

Travis Scott will be performing two shows only in the United Kingdom as part of his wider European tour, playing the following venues on the following dates:

When can I get tickets to see Travis Scott performing in the United Kingdom?

Tickets to see Travis Scott at either of his UK performances are set to go on sale on May 10 2024 through Travis Scott’s official website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What did Travis Scott perform during “Circum Maximus” in Italy in 2023?

During Travis Scott’s first “Circus Maximus” performance, held at Milan’s Circo Massimo on August 7 2024, the “Astroworld” musician performed the following songs: