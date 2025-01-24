Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kanye West ‘Ye’ recently claimed he’s now a billionaire but how does his fortune compare to his ex-wife’s.

Kanye West - who legally changed his name to Ye - has claimed he is now a billionaire thanks to his Yeezy brand. Despite suffering financial losses (due to his public controversies,) the rapper, 47, shared a document by Eton Venture Services that states his net worth is a whopping $2.77 billion.

The post was shared on Instagram reads: “In 2025, Ye’s net worth stands at $2.77billion USD as confirmed by Eton Venture Services. “The valuation is based on his music portfolio and his sole ownership of the Yeezy mark.” Alongside the caption: “LAA LA LA LA.”

This marks a huge turn around for the 'Stronger' hitmaker, who previously claimed he had been just "two months away" from declaring bankruptcy. The singer lost a number of lucrative deals over the last few years after a number of anti-Semitic outbursts and outrage over his decision to promote 'White Lives Matter' T-shirts at his Paris Fashion Week show prompted several major brands to cut ties with him.

Kanye West is married to Bianca Censori but was previously married to Kim Kardashian from 2014 to 2022. They share four children together North, 11, Saint, 10, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five.

What is Kim Kardashian's net worth?

The social media star, 44, became a billionaire in 2021 and according to Forbes is estimated to be worth US$1.7 billion as of 2024. Kim Kardashian’s fortune is primarily due to her successful business ventures, most notably her shapewear brand "Skims," which in 2023 was valued at $4 billion.

She also had success with her cosmetics line "SKNN," reality TV series, lucrative endorsement deals and product launches across various industries like fashion, beauty, and mobile gaming.

Why is SKIMS so successful?

According to reports Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS is successful mainly because of its strong focus on body positivity and inclusivity, offering a wide range of sizes and diverse skin tones.

The TV star also has many celebrity friends which feature in her marketing campaigns. In the past year SKIMS has featured Sabrina Carpenter, Usher, Nicola Coughlan, Jude Bellingham and Olivia Munn. The new brand ambassador for the Valentine’s Day campaign is K-Pop star and BlackPink singer Rose (Roseanne Park).

