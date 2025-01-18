Kim Kardashian teases she's dating someone new in The Kardashians Season 6 trailer - what did she say, who has she dated and when does series come out?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In the season 6 trailer of The Kardashians released on Friday (17 January), the mum-of-four revealed that she is seeing someone new and making future plans for them. While Kim is outside of her home, she ponders building extra closet space just for her mystery beau.
"To here," Kim blocks out the imaginary space with her open arms, "I make a whole 'his' closet." “You must really like him,” replies her mom, Kris Jenner, 69.
Kim says: “He’ll be happy”. In her confessional Kim says, “I had the intention of staying single. I was fully lying to you guys. Me not dating, and not wanting love and attention? I don’t think you know me.”
In October 2024, an exclusive source told PEOPLE that the law student doesn’t have time to date, and that she's focused on work and motherhood. Kim shares four children with rapper Kanye West.
Following her separation from West, 47, in 2021 after six years of marriage, Kim dated comedian Pete Davidson for nine months in 2022. He also appeared on season 2 of The Kardashians, as Kim detailed how they’re romance blossomed after working together on Saturday Night Live for Kim's October 2021 hosting debut.
In September 2023, a source told PEOPLE that Kim was hanging out with Odell Beckham Jr., following his split from his ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood. By April, however, their relationship “fizzled out,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.
During an appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast in May 2023, Kim described herself as a hopeless romantic, and detailed wanting to share her life with someone special. The Kardashians season 6 returns on Hulu on Thursday 6 February at 12 a.m. EST.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.