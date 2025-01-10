Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Kenneth Fire has broke out north of the Palisades fire threatening homes near Calabasas and Hidden Hills.

The new blaze broke out on Thursday afternoon (9 January) and will threaten the homes of Kardashians. The blaze is believed to have been started intentionally, and a suspect is in custody, per the LAPD. The causes of all of the wildfires are under active investigation, but thousands of buildings and businesses have been destroyed.

As the new fire breaks out near Calabasas one user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote: “You mean to tell me where our most known celebrities live? Kim Kardashian, Drake, Britney Spears...”. Another user posted: “DISASTER IN THE MAKING Authorities are scrambling to evacuate #HiddenHills and #Calabasas as the #KennethFire burns right next to homes.

“Time is running out for residents to evacuate. If you know ANYONE in this area contact them ASAP and tell them to evacuate now.”

Kim Kardashian has a $70 million Malibu mansion and it was at significant risk due to the fires. However, it hasn’t been explicitly confirmed as lost. According to a user on X she was “evacuated from her Hidden Hills property, which is near the evacuation zones” but this has not been officially confirmed.

Kris Jenner has reportedly expressed concerns about the fires potentially affecting Calabasas, where she lives, although there's no confirmation of her home being lost or damaged. Khloe Kardashian has been vocal about the fires, expressing concern, especially given the proximity of the fires to Calabasas and Hidden Hills, but there has been no direct mention of her property being lost.

Kourtney Kardashian also lives in Calabasas, which was under threat, but there are no reports of her home being destroyed. Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner both own properties in the area, but there's no specific mention of their homes being affected.

The wildfires have burned the homes of several celebrities, including Billy Crystal, Mandy Moore and Paris Hilton. Crystal and his wife, Janice, released a statement Wednesday saying their home of 45 years in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood was lost.

Hilton posted a news video clip on Instagram and said it included footage of her destroyed home in Malibu. She said: “This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.”