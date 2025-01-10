Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kardashians star has been left devastated as her home has been ripped apart in the LA wildfires.

Kim Kardashian's former hairstylist Jen Atkin is among the celebrities who have lost their homes in the horrific ongoing Los Angeles fires. Jen, 44, took to her Instagram to share the devastating news with her 5.3 million followers.

She shared a photo that she explained was “our sweet neighbourhood just last week”, showing a picturesque view across the water with a broken heart emoji. The Glamour columnist then shared the same picture of the coastline devastated by the raging blaze.

She wrote: “This is weird to post but our house is gone. We just got confirmation.

“Our whole area demolished. So many are displaced and feeling scared right now it's almost too much to comprehend.” Jen was seen crying with her dog on her lap while her husband, fashion photographer Mike Rosenthal, drove them to evacuate the area.

She added: “We're going to be ok. We always push through. I love you guys thanks for the warm blanket of love today.”

Jen also shared resources for her Los Angeles-based followers, including animal evacuation shelters, free boarding for small animals, and numbers for assistance evacuating pets from your home or business. Jen continued in her Instagram Stories updates: “We are one of so many stories tonight. I feel so grateful my family is together. I also feel scared and sad. A neighbor sent me the following that is helping me process and I hope it helps you.”

The homes of Paris Hilton, Eugene Levy, Anthony Hopkins, and Miles Teller are among those destroyed. Hilton posted a news video clip on Instagram and said it included footage of her destroyed home in Malibu. She said: “This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.”

Jen shot to fame for styling many celebrities, including the Kardashian and Jenners, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, and Gigi and Bella Hadid. The famed hairstylist and her husband share two children, River Julién and Sloane Soleil, who were both born via surrogate. They welcomed River on March 5, 2021 and their daughter Sloane on March 31, 2022.