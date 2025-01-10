Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The announcement of this year’s Oscar nominations has been postponed due to the deadly wildfires currently engulfing Los Angeles.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, which hosts the famous Hollywood award show, has announced that nominations will be revealed on Sunday, January 19, two days after the original planned date of January 17. Voting for its 10,000 members has also been extended by two days, now closing on Tuesday, January 14.

It comes as huge wildfires sweep through parts of Los Angeles, including the Pacific Palisades and the Hollywood Hills near the famous Walk of Fame and Hollywood Boulevard. Thousands of people, including celebrities such as Paris Hilton, James Woods, and former Oscar host Billy Crystal, have lost their homes in the fires. The death toll of the fires has risen to 10, according to US news outlet CNN.

Wildfires in Los Angeles have reached the Hollywood Hills. | Getty Images

In a letter to Academy members on Wednesday (January 8), CEO Bill Kramer said: "We want to offer our deepest condolences to those who have been impacted by the devastating fires across Southern California. So many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you."

The 97th Oscars ceremony is due to be held at the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday, March 2. Comedian Conan O’Brien is set to host the show.

Other Hollywood events have been impacted by the deadly wildfires. With the fire catching as the busy awards season kicks off, some events and nomination announcements have been postponed.

The Critics’ Choice Awards, which takes place in Santa Monica, has been moved from January 12 to January 26, while the Bafta Tea Party has been cancelled. The Writers Guild Of America (WGA) and the Producers’ Guild of America (PGA) have postponed their nomination announcements.

Hollywood premieres including those for the Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz flick Back In Action and The Jennifer Lopez film Unstoppable have been cancelled. Other films impacted include the Robbie Williams biopic Better Man and horror film Wolf Man.