Take That star Mark Owen and his family were forced to flee their home in Los Angeles as wildfires rip through Southern California.

His wife, Emma, took to Instagram to share the couple’s terrifying ordeal, describing scenes of "helicopters, thick black smoke, and howling winds." She wrote on Instagram: “We woke up to helicopters, thick black smoke, winds howling, and the uncertainty that our house would survive.

"I wish I had packed better. Even if I had just grabbed each of their baby shoes, it would have been something." Their horse was relocated but remains at risk as the fires continue to spread.

She wrote: “So many have lost everything, pets included. And it’s nowhere near over. Three active fires are blazing around us, and there is not enough water to manage the situation. Planes are grounded due to the winds.”

Take That star Mark Owen and his family were forced to flee their home in Los Angeles as wildfires rip through Southern California. (Photo: @markowenoffical and @the_authentic_energy_coach) | @markowenoffical and @the_authentic_energy_coach

She praised the Los Angeles Fire Department, calling them “heroes” for their tireless efforts. In later videos, Emma shared updates, including the troubling news that looters were targeting evacuated homes. She said: “Can you believe people are looting at this time? What is wrong with humanity?”.

California firefighters are battling wind-whipped fires tearing across Los Angeles, destroying homes and clogging roadways. The Palisades Fire is now the most destructive in Los Angeles history. A new, sixth, blaze erupted in Hollywood Hills on Wednesday night (8 January), prompting even more evacuation orders in the area.

The wildfires have burned the homes of several celebrities, including Billy Crystal, Mandy Moore and Paris Hilton. Crystal and his wife, Janice, released a statement Wednesday saying their home of 45 years in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood was lost.

He said: “Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away. We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this”.

Mark and Emma share three children together, a son, Elwood Jack, and two daughters, Willow Rose and Fox India. In 2021 Mark decided to swap the English countryside for sunny California. He and his wife decided to move to America with their kids.