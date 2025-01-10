Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested on suspicion of starting the Kenneth Fire in Los Angeles that tore down homes of celebrities.

The Kenneth Fire is tearing through the West Hills at a rapid rate, with 900 exhausted first responders pulled from other high priority infernos in southern California to protect homes. It is just one of three intense fires - Palisades, Kenneth, and Eaton - burning out of control across Los Angeles.

The death toll has reached 10 and at least 10,000 structures have been wiped out, with celebrities including Paris Hilton, Denise Crosby, and Milo Ventimiglia now amongst the A-listers who have seen their homes reduced to ash. LAPD senior lead officer Charles Dinsel told NewsNation that a suspect is in custody, who is believed to have intentionally caused the unruly Kenneth Fire.

Dinsel said: “About 20 to 30 minutes later a suspect was detained over in Woodland Hills area by citizens. It is being investigated as a crime“.

The officer was asked directly if he believed the fire was set intentionally, and he said: “At this time, that's what we believe. Yes.”

Sources told DailyMail.com that a resident called 911 to report a male attempting to set a fire at the 21700 block of Ybarra road at around 4.30pm. The suspect was arrested and taken to Topanga station.

The suspect is a homeless man in his 30s, according to the NY Post. The alleged arsonist's arrest has confirmed Hollywood A-listers' worst fears that their homes are being targeted.

Happy Days star Henry Winkler, 79, wrote on social media: “THERE IS an ARSONIST here in LA . May you be beaten you unrecognizable!!! The pain you have caused !!!”. Actress Alison Sweeney responded: “Agreed”.

The fast moving Kenneth blaze is already encompassing 1,000 acres and threatening the Malibu Canyon area north of the 101 Freeway near Calabasas, home to Kourtney Kardashian and Will Smith. Kim and Khloe Kardashian live in nearby Hidden Hills. Across Los Angeles some 180,000 people have been given mandatory evacuation orders, while another 200,000 have been put on alert and warned to consider fleeing their homes.